Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Sunrisers Clash: Vipraj Nigam's Game-Changing Debut

In an electrifying IPL 2025 opener, Delhi Capitals clinched a one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants and now set their sights on facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium. The team displayed remarkable resilience, recovering from 113/6 thanks to debutant Vipraj Nigam's pivotal performance.

Nigam, who played a crucial role in Delhi's victory, emphasized collaboration with teammate Ashutosh Sharma in a pre-match conference. 'My task was to ease things for Ashutosh, and I'm grateful our practice session strategies paid off,' said the 20-year-old, reflecting on their successful 55-run partnership.

Returning to full strength, Delhi Capitals welcome back wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. His presence is anticipated to enhance team balance. As they prepare for the match against Sunrisers, who have had mixed results so far, the team remains focused on executing their pre-planned strategies.

