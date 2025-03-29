Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Sunrisers Clash: Vipraj Nigam's Game-Changing Debut

After a narrow victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals aim to sustain their winning streak against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Debutant Vipraj Nigam shone with a critical partnership that helped secure their first win. With star player KL Rahul back, the team is poised for the upcoming challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 20:06 IST
Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Sunrisers Clash: Vipraj Nigam's Game-Changing Debut
Vipraj Nigam (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying IPL 2025 opener, Delhi Capitals clinched a one-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants and now set their sights on facing Sunrisers Hyderabad at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium. The team displayed remarkable resilience, recovering from 113/6 thanks to debutant Vipraj Nigam's pivotal performance.

Nigam, who played a crucial role in Delhi's victory, emphasized collaboration with teammate Ashutosh Sharma in a pre-match conference. 'My task was to ease things for Ashutosh, and I'm grateful our practice session strategies paid off,' said the 20-year-old, reflecting on their successful 55-run partnership.

Returning to full strength, Delhi Capitals welcome back wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul. His presence is anticipated to enhance team balance. As they prepare for the match against Sunrisers, who have had mixed results so far, the team remains focused on executing their pre-planned strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025