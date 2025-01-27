Left Menu

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath Embark on Spiritual Journey at Mahakumbh

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by family and prominent saints, took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The leaders participated in Vedic rituals and Sangam Aarti during the ongoing Mahakumbh, an event expected to attract millions of devotees seeking spiritual cleansing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:47 IST
CM Yogi, Home Minister Amit Shah offer prayers at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined by saints from various temples and Akharas, participated in a spiritual ceremony at the Triveni Sangam on Monday. Amidst the recitation of Vedic mantras, the leaders undertook a sacred dip, accompanied by the sprinkling of holy water from the River Ganga, as reported by an official release.

Following the ritual dip, Shah and Adityanath engaged in a special puja and took part in the Sangam Aarti. Shah's family members, including his wife, Sonal Shah, and son, Jai Shah, partook in the spiritual observance, adding a familial dimension to the event.

In a gesture of tradition, Chief Minister Adityanath presented a Kumbh Kalash to Shah, with the former adorned by saints in recognition of their participation. The ceremony was marked by a series of Vedic rituals and culminated in a grand Sangam Aarti, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Prominent saints such as Juna Peethadheeshwar Avdheshanand and Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Kailashanand were present, guiding the leaders through the ceremonial bath and offering 'Arghya' to the Sun. The event included Tirtha purohits conducting a special puja for both dignitaries.

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has seen significant turnout, with over 6.019 million pilgrims taking the sacred dip. Expected to attract over 130 million devotees, the event underscores the religious significance of the Sangam confluence where traditional beliefs promise liberation from sins.

The Mahakumbh highlights key bathing dates, including January 29 for Mauni Amavasya and February 26 on Maha Shivaratri, drawing devotees to this spiritual gathering rooted in Sanatan Dharma, promising an auspicious period for prayer and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

