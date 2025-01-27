Left Menu

RBI's Bold Liquidity Boost

The Reserve Bank of India will buy government securities worth Rs 60,000 crore in three tranches to boost liquidity. Additionally, a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction and a 56-day Variable Rate Repo auction are announced to stabilize liquidity and market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:18 IST
RBI's Bold Liquidity Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India has announced plans to purchase government securities totaling Rs 60,000 crore in three stages, aiming to infuse liquidity into the banking sector.

This initiative is part of broader measures that include a USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction, worth USD 5 billion, set for January 31, 2025, with a six-month tenor.

RBI will conduct open market operations on January 30, February 13, and February 20, alongside a 56-day Variable Rate Repo auction on February 7, to ensure smooth liquidity management in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025