Lebanon's Financial Revival: New Central Bank Governor's Bold Plans

Karim Souaid, Lebanon's new central bank governor, plans to revitalize the financial system by recapitalizing or merging banks and prioritizing small depositors. He aims to combat terrorism financing and eliminate the parallel economy, striving to remove Lebanon from the global financial 'grey list' and reschedule public debt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:31 IST
Karim Souaid, the newly appointed governor of Lebanon's central bank, announced an ambitious strategy on Friday aimed at rejuvenating the nation's paralyzed financial system. His plan involves recapitalizing commercial banks, facilitating mergers, or closing them down, with a focus on prioritizing small depositors in fund recovery.

Souaid takes charge of the Banque du Liban amid entrenched financial turmoil following the 2019 crisis, which saw a debt default, currency collapse, and banking freeze. His appointment signifies a broad reorganization within the Lebanese government post-conflict with Hezbollah, aiming for systemic reforms amid long-standing governance challenges.

To address the financial collapse caused by former administrations, Souaid emphasized combating money laundering and terrorist financing. He committed to reinforcing the central bank's independence and ensuring transparency, as Lebanon seeks to exit the financial watchdog's 'grey list' and stabilize its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

