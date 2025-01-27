Left Menu

Delhi HC Dismisses AAP Candidate's Plea for Security

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition by Rajan Singh, a transgender electoral candidate, who claimed he faced threats. The court reviewed a police report deeming the threats as non-genuine. Singh, contesting in Kalkaji, requested protection citing past harassment, yet the court found no basis for such protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:54 IST
Delhi HC Dismisses AAP Candidate's Plea for Security
Aam Janata Party's candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency, Rajan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent decision, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition filed by Rajan Singh, a transgender member of the Aam Janata Party, seeking security assurance amid claims of threats as he runs for the Kalkaji assembly seat. The court's judgment relied on a report from the Delhi police, which asserted that the threats perceived by Singh were not legitimate.

Justice Vikas Mahajan reviewed the status report and listened to the arguments from the Additional Standing Counsel for Delhi Police, ultimately concluding no further actions were necessary. The police conducted an inquiry, indicating no threat to Singh, among claims he raised about a friend's recent murder heightening threat perceptions.

Despite Singh's assertions of compromised security following incidents, such as the tearing of his Electoral Roll Certificate, the court noted that safety measures during electoral events were already planned. The High Court reiterated its reliance on police evaluations and determined no further judicial directives were warranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

