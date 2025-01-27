Left Menu

Digital Fraud Crackdown: Two Masterminds Arrested in Rs 33 Lakh Scam

The Enforcement Directorate arrested two individuals involved in defrauding a senior citizen in Chennai of Rs 33 lakh. The suspects, found in Kolkata and Delhi, managed mule accounts and converted illicit funds into cryptocurrency. Extensive investigations revealed significant lapses in KYC compliance by fintech companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:51 IST
Digital Fraud Crackdown: Two Masterminds Arrested in Rs 33 Lakh Scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made significant strides in cracking down on digital fraud, with the arrest of two masterminds who allegedly extracted Rs 33 lakh from a senior citizen in Chennai. According to ED reports on Monday, the suspects, arrested in Kolkata and Delhi, played crucial roles in managing mule bank accounts and cryptocurrencies.

The arrests follow a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the victim with Chennai Police, leading to the ED's intensive investigation. The agency unraveled a complex network involving mule accounts and illicit fund transfers through cryptocurrency, culminating in transfers to suspected overseas entities.

In a sweeping move, the ED conducted raids across West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, seizing a wealth of electronic evidence, including mobile devices and laptops. This investigation also highlights lapses in Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols by fintech companies, who are now under scrutiny for unknowingly facilitating these fraudulent transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025