Left Menu

Tata Power's Solar Module Triumph in Maharashtra

Tata Power's subsidiary, TP Solar, secured a Rs 455 crore order from Maharashtra State Power Generation Company to supply 300 MWp solar modules for the MSKVY 2.0 project. This aligns with the larger 750 MWp tender and emphasizes Tata Power’s investment in solar self-sufficiency through its Tirunelveli plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:56 IST
Tata Power's Solar Module Triumph in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power has announced that its step-down subsidiary, TP Solar, has won a substantial Rs 455 crore contract from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The deal involves supplying 300 MWp solar modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project slated for completion this year.

The contract is a segment of a larger 750 MWp tender, finalized through an e-Reverse Auction (eRA) process. This contract is a significant part of Tata Power's efforts to fortify its solar capabilities and highlights TP Solar's stature as a key player in the renewable energy domain.

Tata Power's manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, deemed the nation's largest solar module facility, has also been a strategic investment worth nearly Rs 4,300 crore. The plant is a lynchpin in Tata Power's strategy of achieving self-reliance by producing ALMM-certified and DCR modules using Indian-made cells with advanced technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025