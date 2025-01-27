Tata Power's Solar Module Triumph in Maharashtra

Tata Power has announced that its step-down subsidiary, TP Solar, has won a substantial Rs 455 crore contract from the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company. The deal involves supplying 300 MWp solar modules for the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 project slated for completion this year.

The contract is a segment of a larger 750 MWp tender, finalized through an e-Reverse Auction (eRA) process. This contract is a significant part of Tata Power's efforts to fortify its solar capabilities and highlights TP Solar's stature as a key player in the renewable energy domain.

Tata Power's manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, deemed the nation's largest solar module facility, has also been a strategic investment worth nearly Rs 4,300 crore. The plant is a lynchpin in Tata Power's strategy of achieving self-reliance by producing ALMM-certified and DCR modules using Indian-made cells with advanced technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)