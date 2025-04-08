Odisha's Green Leap: INOXGFL to Establish 4.8 GW Solar Manufacturing Hub
The Odisha government has allocated land to INOX Solar for a 4.8 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant, boosting renewable energy and industrial growth. The project will create over 3,400 jobs and supports India's clean energy goals, with a Rs 4,000-crore investment by INOXGFL Group.
The Odisha government has granted land to Inox Solar for a significant solar manufacturing initiative, aimed at enhancing both renewable energy prospects and industrial expansion within the state.
The project involves a 4.8-gigawatt solar cell and module manufacturing plant, representing an investment of Rs 4,000 crore, and is poised to generate over 3,400 jobs, underscoring its potential impact on the local economy.
Commended by high-level state authorities, the initiative aligns with India's renewable energy objectives, aiming to transform Odisha into a green energy hub, a vision shared by INOXGFL Group and local government officials.
