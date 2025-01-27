Left Menu

Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, participated in sacred rituals at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The leaders took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam and engaged in traditional puja, showcasing their reverence alongside prominent saints and family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:07 IST
Amit Shah along visits Swami Avdheshanand Giri at his ashram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath embarked on a deeply spiritual journey during their visit to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where they participated in religious ceremonies alongside prominent saints.

A significant highlight of their visit was a sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam, amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras. The leaders, joined by saints from various religious sects, undertook traditional rituals, reinforcing the spiritual significance of their presence at the event.

The event turned into a family affair for Shah as his wife Sonal Shah, son Jai Shah, daughter-in-law, and granddaughters partook in the holy rituals. The saint community honored Shah with symbolic gestures of respect, while the chants and rituals underscored the sanctity of the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

