Prayagraj Airport Undergoes Grand Transformation to Accommodate Maha Kumbh 2025 Influx

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, Prayagraj Airport has been transformed into a state-of-the-art hub, ready to welcome the massive influx of devotees for the Maha Kumbh Mahotsav from January 13 to February 26, 2025. This monumental upgrade reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure, connectivity, and passenger experience.

Expansion for Maha Kumbh: A Testament to Planning and Execution

Prayagraj Airport underwent significant expansion, including a terminal area increase from 6,700 sq. m. to 25,500 sq. m. and a revamped terminal to handle 1,080 peak-hour passengers (up from 540). A new terminal was also operationalized to serve 1,620 passengers simultaneously. The airport’s modernization includes:

Increased Parking: Capacity expanded from 200 to 600 vehicles.

Enhanced Aircraft Movement: Taxi tracks and parking bays increased from 4 to 15.

More Amenities: Check-in counters rose from 8 to 42, conveyor belts from 2 to 5, and airport gates from 4 to 11.

Better Connectivity: Night flights introduced for 24/7 operations for the first time in 106 years.

Boosting Connectivity: More Flights and Destinations

To accommodate the rising number of travelers, 81 additional flights were introduced in January 2025.

132 flights now operate monthly, offering approximately 80,000 seats.

Direct Connections Expanded: From 8 cities in December 2024 to 17 cities now, with connections reaching 26 cities, including Srinagar and Visakhapatnam.

Key developments include:

Akasa Air: Starting flights from Ahmedabad on January 28 and 29, with a total of 21 flights planned in February from Ahmedabad and Bangalore, adding 4,000 seats. SpiceJet: Launching flights from major cities like Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, adding 43,000 seats in February 2025.

Record-Breaking Operations During Maha Kumbh

During the festival, Prayagraj Airport recorded unprecedented activity:

30,172 passengers handled and 226 flights operated in just one week.

Over 5,000 passengers in a single day for the first time.

Enhanced Passenger Experience and Facilities

The airport now offers:

Improved Comfort: Expanded lounges, childcare rooms, and boarding bridges (increased from 2 to 6).

F&B Options: More counters and the affordable UDAN Yatri Cafe.

Special Services: Meet-and-greet assistance for differently-abled individuals, prepaid taxis, and city buses in collaboration with the UP Government.

Medical Support: Ambulances, air ambulances, and warm floral welcomes for pilgrims.

Ensuring Affordable and Accessible Travel

To manage peak travel periods, especially for Shahi Snans on January 29 and February 3, and other major days, DGCA has instructed airlines to maintain sufficient capacity and keep airfares in check.

A Testament to Visionary Leadership

This transformation positions Prayagraj Airport as a model of modernization and efficiency, underscoring the government’s commitment to creating world-class infrastructure and fostering seamless connectivity for millions of devotees and tourists. With these upgrades, Prayagraj Airport stands ready to serve as the gateway to devotion, culture, and spirituality for Maha Kumbh 2025.