Tensions Rise: Moldova's Political Strains with Russia

Russia on Monday called in Moldova's ambassador in Moscow to address what the Russian foreign ministry termed as "unfounded accusations" made by a Moldovan political party against the Russian ambassador in Chisinau. The dispute arises amid ongoing tensions regarding Moldova's energy supplies.

The Russian foreign ministry stated that the Moldovan political party had called for expelling the Russian ambassador and curbing the embassy's activities. Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean linked the diplomatic friction to a leaked letter from Russia's embassy concerning energy shortages in Transdniestria, a region struggling with power cuts following Ukraine's decision not to extend a transit deal for Russian gas.

While Recean made no mention of threats to the Russian envoy, Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russia of orchestrating an energy crisis in Moldova to install a pro-Moscow regime. Russia denies meddling in Moldova's domestic politics.

