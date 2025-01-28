Uttarakhand Marks Historic Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

In a significant political development, Uttarakhand has become the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), with Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma praising the move for aligning with India's secular principles. The initiative was announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, marking January 27 as 'UCC Diwas' in the state's calendar.

The UCC is a historic step forward, according to Sharma, who emphasized that India's Constitution defines it as a secular nation, questioning any special provisions for specific religious groups. On this occasion, Dhami unveiled a dedicated UCC portal and became the first to register his marriage under the new system at a ceremonial event.

The code, designed following consultations with over 2.35 lakh individuals, ensures equal constitutional and civil rights for all citizens, including women across religions. With the new legislation, marriages must be registered within 60 days post-implementation, ensuring compliance with age and consent requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)