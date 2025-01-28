Global Financial Shake-ups: Key Developments

In a bid to revitalize the British economy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will reveal plans to tap into 160 billion pounds of surplus from corporate pension schemes. This move aims to inject significant cash flow, promoting economic growth.

The Serco workers' strike highlights tensions over ongoing negotiations with the British Royal Navy. Concerns are rising that the deal could compromise vital support for the UK's nuclear deterrent.

In other financial news, SGS and Bureau Veritas have halted merger discussions that could have formed a testing and certification juggernaut, while Tesla challenges the European Union in court over tariffs on its Chinese-made electric vehicles.

