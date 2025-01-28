Left Menu

Global Financial Shake-ups: Key Developments

Top Financial Times headlines include Britain's plan to use pension scheme surpluses to boost the economy, strikes at Serco over navy contracts, SGS and Veritas calling off their merger talks, the resignation of Julius Baer's chair, and Tesla's lawsuit against EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Updated: 28-01-2025 10:08 IST
In a bid to revitalize the British economy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer will reveal plans to tap into 160 billion pounds of surplus from corporate pension schemes. This move aims to inject significant cash flow, promoting economic growth.

The Serco workers' strike highlights tensions over ongoing negotiations with the British Royal Navy. Concerns are rising that the deal could compromise vital support for the UK's nuclear deterrent.

In other financial news, SGS and Bureau Veritas have halted merger discussions that could have formed a testing and certification juggernaut, while Tesla challenges the European Union in court over tariffs on its Chinese-made electric vehicles.

