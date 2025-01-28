Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2023: A Spiritual Spectacle Attracting Millions to Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh 2023 in Prayagraj sees millions taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Spiritual leaders and international devotees praise the event's organization and spiritual significance. As the largest religious gathering, it attracts a global audience, celebrating every 12 years with immense faith and devotion.

Updated: 28-01-2025 10:25 IST
Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Patanjali Ayurved's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, praised the Maha Kumbh festival as a significant part of Sanatan culture, urging people to embrace its spiritual essence. Speaking to ANI, he emphasized the event's role in promoting internal purity and collective happiness through rituals like the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

On Tuesday, a Morning Aarti was performed at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam, where over 4.55 million devotees gathered, including one million Kalpawasis, to take a holy dip. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, since the event's commencement on January 13, more than 150 million people have participated in the ritual at the sacred confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

As the festival progresses, significant bathing dates like Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri approach, expecting millions more to attend. Despite large crowds, attendees praise the arrangements, noting the absence of any stampede-like situations, highlighting the effective management by local authorities.

International pilgrims and dignitaries, including Union Ministers and global visitors, have graced the event, with individuals like Italy's Antonio fulfilling long-held aspirations. His decade-long anticipation culminated in a deeply enriching spiritual experience, showcasing the global appeal of India's spiritual traditions.

The Maha Kumbh is a historical gathering held once every twelve years, drawing 450 million visitors to Prayagraj as they seek spiritual solace at the Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythic Saraswati merge. The event symbolizes faith and liberation, marking a momentous occasion in India's cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

