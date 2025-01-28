AAP's Innovative Strategy to Safeguard Slum Votes Ahead of Delhi Elections

As the Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is adopting a novel strategy to secure its pivotal slum vote bank. Historically a crucial base for the party, these votes are now being targeted by both the BJP and the Congress, forcing AAP to devise a concrete plan to retain them.

Sources within AAP indicate that the party has recognized the BJP's efforts to lure slum votes. Consequently, AAP's strategic approach involves engaging educated youth from the slums to connect with residents and emphasize the benefits of AAP's government schemes. These initiatives highlight free electricity, water, education, health services, and infrastructure developments.

New roles titled 'slum-pradhan' and 'slum-sarakshak' have been created, enabling slum youth teams to operate effectively under the guidance of AAP's organizational general secretary, Sandeep Pathak. The party focuses on countering negative narratives by informing voters about central government actions toward slums and stressing economic savings under AAP, cementing voter loyalty amid electoral competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)