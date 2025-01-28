Left Menu

AAP's Innovative Strategy to Safeguard Slum Votes Ahead of Delhi Elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) implements a fresh strategy to maintain its critical slum vote bank in Delhi amid upcoming elections. Educated local youth mobilize efforts to communicate AAP's achievements. New positions such as 'slum-pradhan' ensure efficient management. The initiative aims to ward off challenges from BJP and Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:30 IST
Arvind Kejriwal campaigning (Photo/@AamAadmiParty). Image Credit: ANI
As the Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi approach, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is adopting a novel strategy to secure its pivotal slum vote bank. Historically a crucial base for the party, these votes are now being targeted by both the BJP and the Congress, forcing AAP to devise a concrete plan to retain them.

Sources within AAP indicate that the party has recognized the BJP's efforts to lure slum votes. Consequently, AAP's strategic approach involves engaging educated youth from the slums to connect with residents and emphasize the benefits of AAP's government schemes. These initiatives highlight free electricity, water, education, health services, and infrastructure developments.

New roles titled 'slum-pradhan' and 'slum-sarakshak' have been created, enabling slum youth teams to operate effectively under the guidance of AAP's organizational general secretary, Sandeep Pathak. The party focuses on countering negative narratives by informing voters about central government actions toward slums and stressing economic savings under AAP, cementing voter loyalty amid electoral competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

