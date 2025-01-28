NIA Team to Expedite Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

A team from India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to visit the United States soon to finalize the formalities for extraditing Tahawwur Rana, wanted in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This development follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of a review petition challenging Rana's extradition to India, sources revealed.

The legal setback for Rana removes a significant barrier, allowing Indian authorities to expedite his extradition. Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General rank officers from the NIA are expected to travel to the US by the month's end. The move has been discussed with India's Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani descent and former doctor and businessman, is accused of aiding David Coleman Headley, the chief planner of the Mumbai attacks. He permitted Headley to use his immigration business as cover to scout attack targets in India. Arrested in 2009 by the FBI in Chicago, Rana was found guilty of supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba, the terror group responsible for the attacks, although he was cleared of charges directly linked to the Mumbai incident.

India has persistently sought Rana's extradition to hold him accountable for his actions connected to the attacks, which resulted in 166 deaths and numerous injuries. The NIA underscored Rana's pivotal role in the conspiracy with Headley, and the process has gained momentum following the US Supreme Court decision. The imminent NIA visit underscores India's commitment to securing justice for the victims of one of its most devastating terror acts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)