Protesters Disrupt Libyan Oil Operations at Es Sidra Port

In a dramatic move, local protesters have brought loading operations to a halt at Libya's Es Sidra port, a significant oil export hub, according to two facility engineers.

The protesters' demands, directed at the National Oil Corporation, highlight their call for relocating oil company offices to the Oil Crescent region, aligning with a broader aim for equitable regional development.

Similar protests have had considerable impact in the past, notably shutting down production at Libya's Sharara oilfield, reflecting ongoing discontent over regional development and living conditions.

