Court to Hear RAU IAS CEO’s Plea on Bail Conditions Amid Coaching Center Controversy

The Delhi High Court will hear a petition from Abhishek Gupta, CEO of RAU IAS Study Circle, on Thursday. Gupta seeks relief from a Rs 2.5 crore financial condition tied to his interim bail granted on September 23, 2024, linked to the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a submerged basement at Old Rajinder Nagar. The court initially imposed the condition of a Rs 2.5 crore deposit with the Red Cross.

Justice Vikas Mahajan scheduled the hearing after the complainant's counsel was engaged at the Supreme Court. Gupta's legal team argued that the Supreme Court has already paused the enforcement of this financial condition, observing that four other co-accused have received regular bail from the High Court.

A prior decision by the bench of Justice Sanjeev Narula on January 21 allowed regular bail for the four co-owners of the basement in question. Interim bail previously granted to Gupta and Deshpal Singh has been maintained by the trial court. The High Court ruling extending interim bail until January 21, 2025, reflects ongoing legal processes in connection with this case.

The court had earlier tasked the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi with forming a supervisory committee to prevent unauthorized coaching activities in basements. It also mandated a Rs 5 crore deposit to the Red Cross by the basement's co-owners, in connection with the illegal use of the premises.

In parallel, the Delhi High Court instructed the CBI to present a status report on factors contributing to waterlogging, including rainfall data from the day of the incident. The trial court had initially denied bail to the co-owners, citing liability from their unlawful permission to use the basement for coaching purposes.

