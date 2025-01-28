India's Concert Economy: A New Frontier for Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the immense potential of India's burgeoning concert economy on Tuesday, spotlighting the massive success of recent Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Speaking at the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, he stressed how this opportunity could bolster tourism and job creation while elevating India's creative sector globally.

PM Modi pointed to India's rich cultural heritage and substantial youth demographic as factors that make it an attractive hub for live events. He highlighted the sold-out Coldplay concerts as examples of the untapped potential within India's concert economy. "In a nation rich in music, dance, and storytelling, coupled with a vast youth population, the potential for the concert economy is enormous," Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister asserted that India's appeal is drawing international artists, urging both state and private sectors to invest in necessary concert infrastructure. He also announced India's inaugural World Audio-Visual Summit next month, set to spotlight the nation's creative strengths on a global stage.

Modi elaborated on the economic benefits, indicating that concert-related tourism fosters significant job creation. He called for urgent investment in infrastructure, emphasizing the event's potential to uplift the national economy. He also highlighted ongoing infrastructure projects in Odisha, tying them to industrial growth and the development of a cohesive blue economy.

PM Modi stressed the importance of building resilient supply chains within the country, to minimize exposure to global economic fluctuations. This strategy, he argued, should integrate the support of MSMEs and start-ups, fostering a robust internal ecosystem.

The Prime Minister also outlined plans for bolstering research and innovation, with government-backed initiatives aimed at strengthening India's research ecosystem. A specialized fund for internships and skill development underpins this vision, promising direct benefits to the nation's industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)