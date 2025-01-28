Haryana Minister Anil Vij Criticizes Kejriwal and Congress in Fiery Statements

In a sharp response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's accusations, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has lashed out, claiming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is attempting to deflect blame for the Yamuna's pollution onto his state. Speaking to the media, Vij suggested that instead of pointing fingers, Kejriwal should have acted during his 10-year governance to clean the Yamuna. He challenged the claims of Haryana polluting the river by inviting international experts to assess water quality at key locations like Sonipat and Okhla.

Vij further emphasized that the onus of cleaning Delhi's pollution doesn't lie with Haryana, asserting that it was Kejriwal's responsibility, where he has evidently faltered. He also commented on the 30-day parole of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, stressing that the legal provision of parole is not dispensed arbitrarily. With respect to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks regarding the Kumbh, Vij accused him of disrespecting Hindu traditions, demanding a public apology to the Hindu community.

Highlighting religious freedom, Vij stated that faith is personal and the Constitution permits religious practices as per individual choice. Additionally, he defended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), terming it as the country's foremost nationalist organization, and invited Kharge to attend an RSS 'Shakha' to gain a better understanding before criticizing from a distance.

(With inputs from agencies.)