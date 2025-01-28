Left Menu

Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases in Pune Prompt Special Hospital Ward Setup

Despite a spike in Guillain-Barré Syndrome cases in Pune, Maharashtra, West Bengal health authorities report no increase in their state. Pune has recorded 111 cases, prompting the setup of a dedicated hospital ward. Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare condition affecting the nervous system, causing weakness and potential paralysis.

Rising Guillain-Barré Syndrome Cases in Pune Prompt Special Hospital Ward Setup
As Pune, Maharashtra grapples with a rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases, West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare Department has confirmed no increase in their region. The department stated that GBS is neither new nor rare, with sporadic cases regularly monitored as part of polio surveillance in children.

In contrast, Pune has witnessed a concerning number of cases, with the tally reaching 111 by January 27. Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar revealed that 17 patients are currently on ventilators. To address the crisis, the local civic body established a special ward at Kamala Nehru Hospital to treat affected individuals, following a reported death.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome induces the immune system to attack nerve cells, causing symptoms like weakness and tingling in the extremities, often leading to paralysis. The recent spike in Pune has drawn the attention of health officials, with a World Health Organization team visiting the region for assessment. The exact cause of the condition remains elusive, underscoring the need for hospital treatment for most cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

