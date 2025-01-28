Sandeep Dikshit Rallies Rahul Gandhi for Critical New Delhi Issues

Congress candidate for the New Delhi assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, has urged Rahul Gandhi's intervention to address pressing local issues highlighted by residents. Dikshit stressed the need to reopen the NDMC's temporary muster roll, which previously offered substantial job opportunities, saying its closure for the past decade must be reversed.

Another significant concern raised is the regularization of workers engaged through the muster roll system, with Dikshit pointing out that 1,200 to 1,500 workers remain affected. He also criticized the insufficient compensation for families of deceased workers, with current figures lagging far behind the previous 40-45% under Congress rule.

Dikshit addressed the matter of housing leases for long-term residents, urging the Government of India to extend leases to families living in the area for decades. Confident in Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Dikshit believes that raising these issues in Parliament could foster change. Critiquing the existing governance, he decried the lack of development discussions or demands over the last decade.

