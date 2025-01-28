Protests Halt Oil Operations in Libya's Key Ports

On Tuesday, local protesters successfully blocked the loading of oil onto tankers at Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, key sites in Libya's oil industry, multiple engineers reported to Reuters.

The protesters addressed the state-run National Oil Corporation last week, insisting that several oil company headquarters be relocated to their Oil Crescent region. They called for equitable development to enhance their coastal area's living conditions.

These protests are part of a broader pattern of disruptions. In January of the previous year, similar actions led to a temporary shutdown at the Sharara oilfield, highlighting ongoing tensions in the sector.

