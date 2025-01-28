Protests Halt Oil Operations in Libya's Key Ports
Local protesters in Libya have halted oil-loading operations at Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, demanding the relocation of oil company headquarters to their region for improved development and living conditions. This is part of ongoing protests that have previously affected oil production at other facilities.
On Tuesday, local protesters successfully blocked the loading of oil onto tankers at Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, key sites in Libya's oil industry, multiple engineers reported to Reuters.
The protesters addressed the state-run National Oil Corporation last week, insisting that several oil company headquarters be relocated to their Oil Crescent region. They called for equitable development to enhance their coastal area's living conditions.
These protests are part of a broader pattern of disruptions. In January of the previous year, similar actions led to a temporary shutdown at the Sharara oilfield, highlighting ongoing tensions in the sector.
