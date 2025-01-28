Left Menu

Protests Halt Oil Operations in Libya's Key Ports

Local protesters in Libya have halted oil-loading operations at Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, demanding the relocation of oil company headquarters to their region for improved development and living conditions. This is part of ongoing protests that have previously affected oil production at other facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:24 IST
Protests Halt Oil Operations in Libya's Key Ports
oilfields Image Credit:

On Tuesday, local protesters successfully blocked the loading of oil onto tankers at Es Sidra and Ras Lanuf ports, key sites in Libya's oil industry, multiple engineers reported to Reuters.

The protesters addressed the state-run National Oil Corporation last week, insisting that several oil company headquarters be relocated to their Oil Crescent region. They called for equitable development to enhance their coastal area's living conditions.

These protests are part of a broader pattern of disruptions. In January of the previous year, similar actions led to a temporary shutdown at the Sharara oilfield, highlighting ongoing tensions in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025