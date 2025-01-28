Left Menu

SEBI Launches iSPOT Portal for Streamlined Reporting of Technical Glitches

SEBI introduced a web-based portal named iSPOT for streamlined submission of root cause analysis reports on technical glitches by stock exchanges and MIIs. The initiative aims to improve reporting efficiency, data quality, and compliance monitoring. The circular, affecting MIIs, will be effective from February 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on Tuesday the creation of a web-based portal dedicated to the submission of root cause analysis (RCA) reports concerning technical glitches by stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). This new platform, named the Integrated SEBI Portal for Technical Glitches (iSPOT), is set to facilitate a more streamlined reporting process while acting as a centralized repository for such information.

The iSPOT portal aims to enhance the quality of data received, enable improved traceability of past technical glitches, and generate system reports to assist SEBI in monitoring compliance. Previously, MIIs were required to submit their RCA reports through email, but with iSPOT, reports must be submitted directly through SEBI's dedicated web portal.

Furthermore, iSPOT is integrated with SEBI's Intermediary (SI) portal, offering MIIs easier access using existing login credentials. The rules outlined in SEBI's latest circular regarding the use of iSPOT will take effect on February 3, ushering in a new era of efficiency in technical glitch management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

