Left Menu

Energy Diplomacy: Saudi Leads OPEC+ Talks Amidst Price Pressures

Saudi Arabia's energy minister held talks with OPEC+ counterparts after President Trump's call for lower oil prices. Discussions centered on stabilizing global energy markets ahead of an upcoming OPEC+ meeting unlikely to alter production plans. The dialogue occurred amidst rising oil prices driven by geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:48 IST
Energy Diplomacy: Saudi Leads OPEC+ Talks Amidst Price Pressures

Saudi Arabia's energy minister engaged in crucial discussions with OPEC+ counterparts following U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal for reduced oil prices, ahead of the upcoming oil producers' meeting. Sources report the discussions will likely not alter the current plan to increase production from April, despite pressured calls.

The talks were initiated by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who met with Iraq's Hayan Abdel-Ghani and Libya's Khalifa Abdulsadek. They focused on sustaining global energy market stability to serve mutual interests, as per the Saudi Press Agency. Informal discussions also took place with the UAE's energy minister.

These extraordinary dialogues occurred during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Arab Energy Fund in Riyadh, not as a scheduled gathering of OPEC ministers. Despite recent rises in oil prices reaching $83 per barrel, the upcoming OPEC+ meeting is expected to adhere to current production strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025