Energy Diplomacy: Saudi Leads OPEC+ Talks Amidst Price Pressures

Saudi Arabia's energy minister engaged in crucial discussions with OPEC+ counterparts following U.S. President Donald Trump's appeal for reduced oil prices, ahead of the upcoming oil producers' meeting. Sources report the discussions will likely not alter the current plan to increase production from April, despite pressured calls.

The talks were initiated by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who met with Iraq's Hayan Abdel-Ghani and Libya's Khalifa Abdulsadek. They focused on sustaining global energy market stability to serve mutual interests, as per the Saudi Press Agency. Informal discussions also took place with the UAE's energy minister.

These extraordinary dialogues occurred during the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Arab Energy Fund in Riyadh, not as a scheduled gathering of OPEC ministers. Despite recent rises in oil prices reaching $83 per barrel, the upcoming OPEC+ meeting is expected to adhere to current production strategies.

