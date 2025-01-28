Left Menu

India's Digital Currency Frontier: MobiKwik Leads with Full-scale e-Rupee Launch

MobiKwik has launched a comprehensive version of India's CBDC e-rupee, in partnership with RBI and Yes Bank. As the first digital wallet to introduce a full-scale production version, it enables users to transact through UPI. CRED has also launched a beta version, demonstrating the future of digital payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MobiKwik, a pioneering digital wallet platform, has officially launched a full-fledged version of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) e-rupee, a move carried out in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank.

Furthermore, CRED has introduced its beta version of the e-rupee wallet, showcasing its development in partnership with the RBI and Yes Bank. With Yes Bank's unique position as the first sponsor bank to facilitate CBDC issuance for a third-party provider like CRED, the bank emphasizes its commitment to innovation and advancing the digital payments landscape.

Designed for both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, MobiKwik's e-rupee wallet empowers users to transact seamlessly with other e-rupee wallets and conventional bank accounts via UPI. The wallet is accessible to MobiKwik's Android user base, marking a significant stride in India's digital currency evolution. Users must complete KYC procedures to access wallet functionalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025