Maharashtra Ramps Up Response to GBS Outbreak in Pune

Faced with a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases, Maharashtra's health authorities, led by Health Minister Prakashrao Abitkar, are formulating a Standard Operating Procedure, on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's orders, to control the outbreak centered in Pune.

A cabinet discussion revealed the outbreak's epicenter in Nanded village, tracing the source to contaminated well water. Of 118 cases reported in Pune, 80 are from Nanded. Authorities are optimistic that the patient count, now at 111, will stabilize.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has assured the public of adequate preparations, with ICU beds readied in Mumbai, although the city has not seen new GBS cases. All health institutions are required to report new cases to the Epidemic Cell in a bid to curb any potential spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)