Trump's Sole Authority on U.S. Military Presence in Europe

In a significant announcement, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that President Donald Trump holds the exclusive authority to determine the future deployment of U.S. troops in Europe. Hegseth addressed reporters in Panama, emphasizing that the commander-in-chief alone will shape America's military force structure on the continent.

As the Pentagon evaluates its global strategic footprint, discussions continue within the context of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia negotiations. Hegseth underscored the importance of assessing America's interests and ensuring equitable burden sharing in Europe. The remarks followed a statement by U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli recommending the maintenance of current troop levels.

The presence of U.S. forces, which surged past 100,000 following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, now stands at approximately 80,000. During discussions with European allies, Hegseth cautioned against assuming the permanence of this military presence. This uncertainty raises questions about the future of NATO, a long-standing pillar of European security.

(With inputs from agencies.)