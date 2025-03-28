Tragedy Strikes: Contaminated Water Claims Lives at Lucknow Rehab Centre

In a tragic incident at the Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih rehabilitation centre in Lucknow, four children have died, and over a dozen others have fallen ill, reportedly due to contaminated water.

The grim scenario prompted an immediate response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the hospitalized children accompanied by senior officials and medical staff. The Chief Minister was briefed by doctors and ensured the best medical care for the affected children.

Authorities have launched an investigation following the deaths. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid a visit on Thursday to assess the situation and discussed the ongoing investigation with the media.

