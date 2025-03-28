Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Contaminated Water Claims Lives at Lucknow Rehab Centre

Four children at Lucknow's Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih rehabilitation centre have died, and more than a dozen have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital where the affected children are receiving treatment. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Contaminated Water Claims Lives at Lucknow Rehab Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih rehabilitation centre in Lucknow, four children have died, and over a dozen others have fallen ill, reportedly due to contaminated water.

The grim scenario prompted an immediate response from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited the hospitalized children accompanied by senior officials and medical staff. The Chief Minister was briefed by doctors and ensured the best medical care for the affected children.

Authorities have launched an investigation following the deaths. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid a visit on Thursday to assess the situation and discussed the ongoing investigation with the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025