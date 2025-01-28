Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Markets Recover from AI Shock

Global technology stocks rebounded on Tuesday following a market shakeup by a Chinese AI model. This resurgence helped major U.S. indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Nvidia stock regained losses after the introduction of DeepSeek, a low-cost Chinese AI, challenged AI industry giants and their suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:31 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as Markets Recover from AI Shock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global technology stocks saw a resurgence on Tuesday, recovering from a market disruption caused by a budget-friendly Chinese AI model that had investors questioning industry dominance. This rally in tech stocks supported key U.S. indices, with the S&P 500 rising 0.75% and Nasdaq climbing 1.7% after Monday's sharp declines led by Nvidia's 17% dive.

The catalyst for the slump, DeepSeek, a cost-effective AI from China, instigated reevaluation among investors about the dominion of AI frontrunners like Nvidia. On Tuesday, Nvidia shares bounced back, gaining 6%, as Apple climbed nearly 4%. Stuart Dunbar of Baillie Gifford remarked that despite knee-jerk reactions, the long-term potential impact of AI on the world remains vast.

Attention now shifts to upcoming earnings from tech giants, including Microsoft, Tesla, and Meta, amid expectations of probing on their investment in computing power. Broader market dynamics included European stocks stabilizing and the STOXX 600 reaching new heights. Meanwhile, trade tensions persisted, with President Trump's tariff policies influencing currency and bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025