GM's Earnings Beat Expectations but Tariff Uncertainty Looms

General Motors' earnings surpassed Wall Street forecasts, yet shares plummeted due to fears of impending tariffs. Trump's tariff threats on essential automotive materials and allies continue to create uncertainty. Despite optimistic projections, GM's future looks clouded by trade tensions and regulatory uncertainties in electric vehicle support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 03:19 IST
General Motors exceeded Wall Street's earnings forecasts on Tuesday, but its shares dropped by 8.9% due to fears surrounding potential tariffs. President Trump's threats to impose tariffs on essential automotive materials and key allies have injected uncertainty into the automaker's outlook.

GM forecasts a net income of $11.2 billion to $12.5 billion by 2025, surpassing expectations. However, analysts term this outlook optimistic given the enduring uncertainty over tariffs and electric vehicle regulations. CEO Mary Barra conveyed confidence in Trump's intention to bolster domestic manufacturing without harming automakers like GM.

Despite an extensive contingency plan for potential tariffs, GM faces challenges ahead. Fourth-quarter revenue outperformed expectations, but restructuring charges in China led to a net loss. The company aims to narrow losses with its electric vehicle portfolio, reorganization in China, and discontinuation of the robotaxi development at Cruise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

