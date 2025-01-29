Mahakumbh's Sacred 'Amrit Snans' Draw Massive Crowds Amid Safety Concerns

The ongoing Mahakumbh Mela has witnessed large gatherings for the auspicious 'Amrit Snan' bathing rituals, as clarified by the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Ravindra Puri, on Wednesday. The sacred dips are scheduled for Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amawasya, and Basant Panchami.

In response to overcrowding fears, Puri advised the Akharas to wait until the crowds lessen before taking the holy plunge. He also urged everyone to disregard any circulating rumors after a stampede-like situation arose. The Amavasya tithi, he mentioned, will conclude tonight.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively monitoring developments at the Mahakumbh, maintaining communication with the state's authorities to ensure crowd safety. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also promised support following discussions with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM asked devotees to use nearby ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' to prevent overcrowding at Sangam Nose.

(With inputs from agencies.)