Left Menu

Raebareli Police Act Swiftly to Ease Maha Kumbh Mela Crowd Congestion

To manage overcrowding at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Raebareli police have set up checkpoints to hold vehicles temporarily. This move comes after a stampede-like situation led to injuries during the Mauni Amavasya event. Authorities are providing essentials to ensure the comfort of detained devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:25 IST
Raebareli Police Act Swiftly to Ease Maha Kumbh Mela Crowd Congestion
Raebareli Police Department restricts vehicle movement to Prayagraj. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to manage severe congestion during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Raebareli Police have implemented temporary checkpoints to hold back buses and vehicles carrying pilgrims, authorities announced on Wednesday. Raebareli's Circle Officer for City, Amit Singh, reported that approximately 40-50 vehicles, including 10 large buses, have been detained from proceeding to the holy site.

'Owing to the crowd surge in Prayagraj, we have introduced holding areas to prevent traffic snarls and potential safety hazards,' Singh explained, detailing the temporary detention of vehicles. The police have ensured the provision of seating arrangements, potable water, and beds, aiming to maintain the comfort and safety of detained devotees, Singh added.

This precautionary step follows a near-stampede incident during the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which caused several injuries. With millions converging at the Ganga-Yamuna confluence for spiritual rites, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed the crowd pressure escalated after barrier failures, though described the situation as non-critical. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of full central support following the incident. The Mahakumbh continues to attract throngs of pilgrims, with notable upcoming occasions such as Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025