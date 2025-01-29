Raebareli Police Act Swiftly to Ease Maha Kumbh Mela Crowd Congestion

In a bid to manage severe congestion during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the Raebareli Police have implemented temporary checkpoints to hold back buses and vehicles carrying pilgrims, authorities announced on Wednesday. Raebareli's Circle Officer for City, Amit Singh, reported that approximately 40-50 vehicles, including 10 large buses, have been detained from proceeding to the holy site.

'Owing to the crowd surge in Prayagraj, we have introduced holding areas to prevent traffic snarls and potential safety hazards,' Singh explained, detailing the temporary detention of vehicles. The police have ensured the provision of seating arrangements, potable water, and beds, aiming to maintain the comfort and safety of detained devotees, Singh added.

This precautionary step follows a near-stampede incident during the Mahakumbh on Mauni Amavasya, which caused several injuries. With millions converging at the Ganga-Yamuna confluence for spiritual rites, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed the crowd pressure escalated after barrier failures, though described the situation as non-critical. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of full central support following the incident. The Mahakumbh continues to attract throngs of pilgrims, with notable upcoming occasions such as Basant Panchami, Maghi Purnima, and Maha Shivaratri.

