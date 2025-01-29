Left Menu

Tech Stocks Boost Confidence in Asian Markets Amid Chinese AI Debut

Asian-Pacific markets saw gains led by technology stocks, inspired by Wall Street advances. Factors include Lunar New Year holiday closures, U.S. tariff warnings, and the rise of Chinese AI model DeepSeek. Attention is focused on upcoming earnings from major tech companies and Federal Reserve policy announcements.

29-01-2025
In significant strides across Asia-Pacific markets on Wednesday, technology stocks propelled major gains. Investors benefited from a reduction in anxiety, sparked by a competitive Chinese AI model potentially challenging U.S. industry leaders. Other key elements influencing this trend include recent U.S. tariff alerts contributing to a stronger dollar.

This positive momentum was experienced in light of numerous market closures for the Lunar New Year. Despite this, Japan's Nikkei index rebounded with a 1% gain after a three-day decline. Australian market indices similarly reflected optimism, buoyed by technology stock performances.

Meanwhile, investors are keenly observing forthcoming earnings reports from Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla, in conjunction with an anticipated Federal Reserve policy decision. Despite market gains, currency fluctuations were noted, including modest movements in the dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.

