Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Targets Lieutenant Governor Over Ammonia Levels

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a scathing critique against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday, accusing him of neglecting the critical issue of dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi's water supply. Atishi lambasted Saxena for allegedly prioritizing directives from the BJP over public welfare concerns.

The controversy intensified after Saxena responded to remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the BJP-ruled Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna water. Saxena labeled Kejriwal's statements as "false, misleading, and factless." Atishi countered by emphasizing Saxena's constitutional duty to the citizens of Delhi rather than political agendas.

In an ongoing political battle, the Election Commission of India has requested that Kejriwal substantiate his serious allegations regarding the contamination of Yamuna water. This dispute unfolds in the backdrop of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, where AAP seeks to maintain its stronghold against weakened competitors like the Congress and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)