Left Menu

Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Targets Lieutenant Governor Over Ammonia Levels

Delhi CM Atishi criticizes LG Vinai Kumar Saxena for ignoring high ammonia levels in Delhi's water, accusing him of prioritizing BJP orders. The Election Commission demands evidence from Arvind Kejriwal regarding alleged water poisoning by Haryana. Upcoming Delhi Assembly elections see AAP in a dominant position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:19 IST
Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Targets Lieutenant Governor Over Ammonia Levels
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a scathing critique against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday, accusing him of neglecting the critical issue of dangerously high ammonia levels in Delhi's water supply. Atishi lambasted Saxena for allegedly prioritizing directives from the BJP over public welfare concerns.

The controversy intensified after Saxena responded to remarks made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who accused the BJP-ruled Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna water. Saxena labeled Kejriwal's statements as "false, misleading, and factless." Atishi countered by emphasizing Saxena's constitutional duty to the citizens of Delhi rather than political agendas.

In an ongoing political battle, the Election Commission of India has requested that Kejriwal substantiate his serious allegations regarding the contamination of Yamuna water. This dispute unfolds in the backdrop of the approaching Delhi Assembly elections, where AAP seeks to maintain its stronghold against weakened competitors like the Congress and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025