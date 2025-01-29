From Chennai to White House: SRMIST Alumnus Sriram Krishnan's AI Journey

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur is in celebratory mode following the appointment of their alumnus, Sriram Krishnan, as a Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence under U.S. President Donald Trump. A former Microsoft employee, Krishnan will collaborate with David O. Sacks, the co-founder of PayPal, to bolster America's AI leadership and develop national policy. This significant achievement further underscores Krishnan's thriving career in technology and the legacy of SRMIST in nurturing leaders on a global scale.

Krishnan's extensive experience in AI positions him to propel the United States into what Google CEO Sundar Pichai termed as a 'Golden Age of American Innovation'. Upon his appointment, Krishnan expressed his heartfelt gratitude via Twitter, conveying honor in serving the country and ensuring continued leadership in AI alongside David Sacks, while acknowledging President Trump for the opportunity.

Sriram Krishnan, born in Chennai in 1983, pursued a B.Tech in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College and graduated in 2005. His career trajectory from a small-town boy in India to an influential figure in the global tech arena is a testament to the transformative education offered by SRMIST. Beginning his journey at Microsoft in 2007, he played a vital role as a program manager for Visual Studio, contributing to Windows Azure's development and ascending to leadership positions at tech giants including Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Snap.

At Facebook, Krishnan spearheaded the development of the Facebook Audience Network, rivaling Google's ad technology. Later, at X, he implemented major product innovations, driving significant user growth. In 2021, he joined Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) as a general partner, focusing on investments in emerging technologies like Web3 and AI. His leadership in the venture capital firm has driven investments in groundbreaking companies such as SpaceX, Figma, and Scale.AI. Krishnan also garnered attention in 2022 by collaborating with Elon Musk during X's transformation post-acquisition. His insights into AI and social media trends advocate for utilizing AI to tackle global challenges.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Krishnan co-hosts "The Aarthi and Sriram Show" with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy, featuring influential guests like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Originally launched as "The Good Time Show" on Clubhouse, it delves into topics like startups and cryptocurrencies, featuring notable personalities such as Tony Hawk and A. R. Rahman. SRMIST's leadership expressed immense pride in Krishnan's achievements, emphasizing the institution's commitment to fostering excellence through world-class infrastructure, holistic development, and innovative learning methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)