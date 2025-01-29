Delhi High Court Seeks Police Report on Maruti Suzuki Chairman's FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to submit a status report regarding a plea by RC Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, seeking to quash an FIR. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the Delhi Police, requiring a response within 15 days. The FIR, registered under sections 466/468/471/34 of the Indian Penal Code, relates to alleged forgery in a consumer dispute case.

The FIR was based on an application filed by complainant Praveen Chandra Shetty, pointing to discrepancies in an order linked to a consumer dispute involving Maruti Suzuki before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Bhargava's plea claims the discrepancies were innocent and the FIR lacks evidence of any offense by him or the company, challenging the criminal intent behind the FIR.

Bhargava argues that the FIR was registered without adhering to the mandatory procedures outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code. He contends that there is no vicarious liability in criminal law to warrant action against him as chairman when no specific misconduct is attributed to him. The case is set for a further hearing in March 2025.

