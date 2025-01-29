Left Menu

Industry Leaders Anticipate Robust Economic Growth in India for 2025-26

A survey by Grant Thornton reveals that most industry leaders expect India's economy to grow between 6-6.9% in FY 2025-26, aided by technological advancements and business-friendly reforms. Respondents emphasize the importance of aligning fiscal policies with growth priorities for the upcoming budget to ensure economic equity and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:00 IST
Industry Leaders Anticipate Robust Economic Growth in India for 2025-26
A recent survey by Grant Thornton indicates that a majority of industry leaders anticipate India's economy will expand by 6-6.9% in the financial year 2025-26. This optimistic outlook is attributed to expected technological advancements and reforms aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business.

The survey, engaging over 155 industry stakeholders across various sectors, highlights a general optimism about India's growth prospects. Some 22% of respondents even foresee a higher growth rate between 7-7.9%.

With the Union Budget for 2025-26 set to be unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, amidst global economic uncertainties, the survey underscores the pivotal role of fiscal policies in fostering growth and ensuring economic equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

