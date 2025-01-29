EU and Syria Inch Towards Sanctions Relief: Abazeed's Diplomatic Breakthrough

In a landmark meeting, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed engaged in discussions with European Union officials to address financial sanctions relief, marking a new era of diplomacy after the fall of the Assad regime. The talks, held in Damascus, signify a strategic shift in Syria-EU relations.

The discussions, which included Germany's temporary envoy to Syria, Bjorn Gehrmann, and EU representative Michael Ohnmacht, explored the details of Syria's financial position and priorities for easing sanctions. The EU recently agreed on a roadmap that outlines a phased approach to lifting certain sanctions, though details are still being finalized in Brussels.

Officials conveyed their aspirations for Syria's economic recovery, emphasizing the need for gradual progress to maintain leverage and ensure inclusive policies from the new Syrian authorities. The EU seeks a measured approach to support Syria's transition while closely monitoring its commitment to reforms.

