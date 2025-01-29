Delhi Minister Blames Haryana's Industries for Yamuna Pollution, Sparks Political Row

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has leveled serious accusations against industrial units in Haryana, holding them accountable for polluting the Yamuna River with untreated effluents. Bharadwaj described the act as 'criminal,' urging responsibility from those overseeing urban development in the area.

Further intensifying the political discourse, Bharadwaj addressed the Election Commission, questioning the mysterious origin of ammonia in the river. He challenged the officials to trace the source, arguing against suggestions that either he or Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is responsible. This comes amidst national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's criticism of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly supporting the BJP-led Haryana government.

Kakkar, expressing discontent over the ammonia levels alleged to have increased drastically, accused Saxena of siding with the opposition instead of prioritizing public welfare. This follows Saxena's objection to Kejriwal's remarks regarding 'Yamuna poisoning' as potentially inciting misinformation, stressing the risk to inter-state harmony and security.

