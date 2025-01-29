Left Menu

Delhi Minister Blames Haryana's Industries for Yamuna Pollution, Sparks Political Row

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses Haryana's industries of polluting the Yamuna River with untreated waste, calling it a crime. Criticism arises against Delhi's Lieutenant Governor for allegedly supporting the BJP-led Haryana government. The controversy highlights growing tensions over water safety and pollution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:18 IST
Delhi Minister Blames Haryana's Industries for Yamuna Pollution, Sparks Political Row
Delhi Minister and AAP candidate from Greater Kailash Assembly seat, (Saurabh Bharadwaj) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has leveled serious accusations against industrial units in Haryana, holding them accountable for polluting the Yamuna River with untreated effluents. Bharadwaj described the act as 'criminal,' urging responsibility from those overseeing urban development in the area.

Further intensifying the political discourse, Bharadwaj addressed the Election Commission, questioning the mysterious origin of ammonia in the river. He challenged the officials to trace the source, arguing against suggestions that either he or Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is responsible. This comes amidst national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's criticism of Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for allegedly supporting the BJP-led Haryana government.

Kakkar, expressing discontent over the ammonia levels alleged to have increased drastically, accused Saxena of siding with the opposition instead of prioritizing public welfare. This follows Saxena's objection to Kejriwal's remarks regarding 'Yamuna poisoning' as potentially inciting misinformation, stressing the risk to inter-state harmony and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025