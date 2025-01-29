EU Simplifies Rules: A Boost for Business Competitiveness

The European Commission is set to reduce the number of lengthy reporting requirements criticized by several companies and politicians, according to a draft document. As the EU aims to increase the global competitiveness of its industries, these changes are part of a larger plan to enhance the attractiveness of doing business within the European Union.

The updated draft seen by Reuters details a series of 'Simplification Omnibus packages' intended to streamline EU regulations. These packages, expected to begin next month, will initially focus on three key sustainability policies. The goal is to reduce the excessive data demands these regulations impose on businesses, especially impacting small companies in the supply chains.

Alongside simplifying the EU's sustainable finance reporting law, due diligence rules, and the taxonomy for climate-friendly investments, officials are also considering the inclusion of the carbon border tariff in these changes. This tax will soon impact imports such as steel and cement, demanding preparatory data reporting from companies. The European Union faces pressure from its members, alongside external voices like U.S. President Donald Trump, to cut down on regulatory red tape.

(With inputs from agencies.)