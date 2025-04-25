Axis Bank Faces Profit Pressure Amid Strategic Shift

Shares of Axis Bank took a hit, closing over 3% lower following a reported decline in its March quarter profits. This drop came as a response to the private lender's unexpected financial results.

The stock settled at Rs 1,165.30 on the BSE, sinking by 3.48%, with an intraday low of Rs 1,145.75. It mirrored similar trends on the NSE, reflecting broader market anxieties.

This financial dip was attributed to a whopping 64% increase in loan loss provisions and an 83% tumble in trading income. Axis Bank's CEO, Amitabh Chaudhry, revealed a strategic pivot towards prioritizing profitability over growth, aiming for long-term resilience in a tough environment.

