Trump tells Time magazine 'Crimea will stay with Russia', as he presses for a deal to end Moscow's war in Ukraine, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:26 IST
