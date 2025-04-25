Geri Care Revolutionizes Eldercare in Bengaluru with New Assisted Living Centre
Geri Care Health Services has announced the launch of a groundbreaking Assisted Living Centre in Bengaluru, a premium 100-bed facility offering comprehensive eldercare services. This marks a significant step in their nationwide expansion, supported by recent institutional funding, targeting the vibrant elder population in the city.
Geri Care Health Services has launched its first Assisted Living Centre in Bengaluru, enhancing eldercare options with a 100-bed skilled nursing facility. Located in Ulsoor, the center caters to the city's senior citizens with round-the-clock medical care and state-of-the-art facilities.
The new establishment follows Geri Care's recent funding success and signals their growth intent with a focus on diverse eldercare services. The facility includes a High Dependency Unit for high-risk patients and a Mind and Memory Unit dedicated to dementia care, positioning it as a trailblazer in elder-focused healthcare in Bengaluru.
Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder of Geri Care, emphasized the center's commitment to safety and dignity, offering both short and long-term services, from post-hospitalization recovery to respite care. The company anticipates significant acceptance, providing future-ready care solutions complemented by its home care services across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
