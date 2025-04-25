Geri Care Revolutionizes Eldercare in Bengaluru with New Assisted Living Centre

Geri Care Health Services has launched its first Assisted Living Centre in Bengaluru, enhancing eldercare options with a 100-bed skilled nursing facility. Located in Ulsoor, the center caters to the city's senior citizens with round-the-clock medical care and state-of-the-art facilities.

The new establishment follows Geri Care's recent funding success and signals their growth intent with a focus on diverse eldercare services. The facility includes a High Dependency Unit for high-risk patients and a Mind and Memory Unit dedicated to dementia care, positioning it as a trailblazer in elder-focused healthcare in Bengaluru.

Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder of Geri Care, emphasized the center's commitment to safety and dignity, offering both short and long-term services, from post-hospitalization recovery to respite care. The company anticipates significant acceptance, providing future-ready care solutions complemented by its home care services across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)