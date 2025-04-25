Left Menu

Geri Care Revolutionizes Eldercare in Bengaluru with New Assisted Living Centre

Geri Care Health Services has announced the launch of a groundbreaking Assisted Living Centre in Bengaluru, a premium 100-bed facility offering comprehensive eldercare services. This marks a significant step in their nationwide expansion, supported by recent institutional funding, targeting the vibrant elder population in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:24 IST
Geri Care Revolutionizes Eldercare in Bengaluru with New Assisted Living Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Geri Care Health Services has launched its first Assisted Living Centre in Bengaluru, enhancing eldercare options with a 100-bed skilled nursing facility. Located in Ulsoor, the center caters to the city's senior citizens with round-the-clock medical care and state-of-the-art facilities.

The new establishment follows Geri Care's recent funding success and signals their growth intent with a focus on diverse eldercare services. The facility includes a High Dependency Unit for high-risk patients and a Mind and Memory Unit dedicated to dementia care, positioning it as a trailblazer in elder-focused healthcare in Bengaluru.

Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Founder of Geri Care, emphasized the center's commitment to safety and dignity, offering both short and long-term services, from post-hospitalization recovery to respite care. The company anticipates significant acceptance, providing future-ready care solutions complemented by its home care services across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025