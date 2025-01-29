Left Menu

Supreme Court Strikes Down Domicile-Based Reservations in PG Medical Courses

The Supreme Court has declared domicile-based reservations in postgraduate medical courses unconstitutional, citing violations of Article 14. A three-judge bench emphasized merit-based admissions through the NEET exam for state quota seats. The judgment won't affect already awarded domicile reservations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:16 IST
Supreme Court Strikes Down Domicile-Based Reservations in PG Medical Courses
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that domicile-based reservations for postgraduate medical courses are unconstitutional, citing a breach of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution.

A three-judge bench, consisting of Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Sudhanshu Dhulia, and SVN Bhatti, emphasized that state quota seats should be allocated based on merit, as determined by the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

The court clarified that while the decision applies to future admissions, it would not affect domicile reservations already granted. This ruling follows appeals against the Punjab and Haryana High Court's earlier decision declaring such reservations unconstitutional, a stance supported by the apex court's recent verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025