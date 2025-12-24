Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Undermining OBC Reservations in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, accusing it of undermining the reservation system for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav claims that the BJP is rejecting a significant portion of the constitutionally mandated 27 percent reservation for OBCs.

Highlighting the ongoing Lekhpal recruitment within the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Department, Yadav outlined that out of 7,994 posts, a mere 1,441 have been allocated to OBCs, falling short of the 2,158 posts warranted under the reservation policy. He further alleged that this issue extends beyond just the Revenue Department, pointing to similar discrepancies in recent recruitment efforts.

Yadav's criticisms extend to the allocation of reserve posts over the past five years, where he suggests that upwards of 30,000 reserved posts for PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities have been unlawfully redistributed. With irregularities also noted in the recruitment of assistant teachers and positions at Banda Agriculture University, Yadav calls for robust legal actions to protect these constitutionally granted rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)