Left Menu

M23 Rebels Advance Toward Bukavu Amidst Rising Tensions

The M23 rebel group, allegedly supported by Rwanda, is progressing south from Minova towards Bukavu in South Kivu, DRC, after taking Goma, according to five sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:33 IST
M23 Rebels Advance Toward Bukavu Amidst Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group is continuing its advance in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sources have confirmed that the group is moving south from Minova towards the capital of South Kivu, Bukavu, after successfully capturing the city of Goma.

This maneuver represents a strategic escalation as the group seeks to exert control over more territories. The takeover of Goma marked a critical juncture, setting the stage for further insurgent actions in the volatile region.

Local and international observers are watching closely as the situation unfolds, raising concerns over the potential for increased conflict and humanitarian impact in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025