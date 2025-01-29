M23 Rebels Advance Toward Bukavu Amidst Rising Tensions

In a significant development, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group is continuing its advance in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sources have confirmed that the group is moving south from Minova towards the capital of South Kivu, Bukavu, after successfully capturing the city of Goma.

This maneuver represents a strategic escalation as the group seeks to exert control over more territories. The takeover of Goma marked a critical juncture, setting the stage for further insurgent actions in the volatile region.

Local and international observers are watching closely as the situation unfolds, raising concerns over the potential for increased conflict and humanitarian impact in the area.

