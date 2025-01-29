Resounding Harmonies: India's Beating Retreat Ceremony Captivates Audience

The Beating Retreat ceremony, marking the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations, featured a stunning display of synchronized performances by personnel from the three Indian armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces. They captivated the audience with Indian tunes as they marched in unison, holding true to traditional grandeur.

President Droupadi Murmu made a notable entrance in a traditional open six-horse buggy at Vijay Chowk, located at the foot of Raisina Hill. The ceremony commenced with a rousing rendition of the massed band's 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', followed by a series of enthralling tunes like 'Amar Bharati', 'Indradhanush', and 'Veer Siachen' performed by the Pipes & Drums band.

The CAPF bands delivered powerful performances of 'Vijay Bharat', while the Indian Air Force band played tunes such as 'Galaxy Rider'. The Indian Navy and Army bands added to the evening's atmosphere with evocative pieces, culminating in the Buglers' version of 'Sare Jahan se Acha', against the majestic sunset over Raisina Hill.

The evening left the audience spellbound, as soldiers, perfectly tuned instruments, and dynamic formations led to an unforgettable experience. Commander Manoj Sebastian orchestrated the event, attended by Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Dhankhar, Defence Minister Singh, and other dignitaries, creating nostalgic echoes of historic military traditions. (ANI)

