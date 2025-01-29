Left Menu

Resounding Harmonies: India's Beating Retreat Ceremony Captivates Audience

The Beating Retreat ceremony concluded Republic Day celebrations with a dazzling display of synchronized performances by the Indian armed forces and CAPFs. President Murmu arrived in a traditional buggy, as bands performed stirring Indian tunes. The event, attended by dignitaries, ended with a breathtaking sunset at Vijay Chowk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:49 IST
Visuals from Beating Retreat ceremony (Source: (Photo Credit: Youtube/@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
The Beating Retreat ceremony, marking the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations, featured a stunning display of synchronized performances by personnel from the three Indian armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces. They captivated the audience with Indian tunes as they marched in unison, holding true to traditional grandeur.

President Droupadi Murmu made a notable entrance in a traditional open six-horse buggy at Vijay Chowk, located at the foot of Raisina Hill. The ceremony commenced with a rousing rendition of the massed band's 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja', followed by a series of enthralling tunes like 'Amar Bharati', 'Indradhanush', and 'Veer Siachen' performed by the Pipes & Drums band.

The CAPF bands delivered powerful performances of 'Vijay Bharat', while the Indian Air Force band played tunes such as 'Galaxy Rider'. The Indian Navy and Army bands added to the evening's atmosphere with evocative pieces, culminating in the Buglers' version of 'Sare Jahan se Acha', against the majestic sunset over Raisina Hill.

The evening left the audience spellbound, as soldiers, perfectly tuned instruments, and dynamic formations led to an unforgettable experience. Commander Manoj Sebastian orchestrated the event, attended by Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Dhankhar, Defence Minister Singh, and other dignitaries, creating nostalgic echoes of historic military traditions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

