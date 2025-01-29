Left Menu

NAV Capital Launches First India-Focused AIF Fund to Raise Rs 500 Crore

NAV Capital, a Dubai-based wealth management firm, announced a new India-focused AIF Fund aiming to raise Rs 500 crore. The fund targets pre-IPO investments in high-growth sectors and SMEs in India. It plans a strategic capital allocation, with 51% in unlisted companies and sector-agnostic investments.

NAV Capital, a Dubai-based wealth management advisory firm, has officially launched its inaugural India-focused close-ended AIF Fund, categorized as Category 2. The firm plans an initial raise of Rs 500 crore, with the deployment period set for 18 months.

Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, NAV Capital aims to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian market by focusing on pre-IPO stage companies in sectors exhibiting high growth. Investment opportunities primarily target small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with promising outlooks.

In a strategic move, the fund will allocate at least 51% of its corpus to unlisted companies, while the remaining 49% is reserved for listed equities. Sectors such as banking, financial services, consumer goods, retail, chemicals, technology, and infrastructure are its primary focus. Managing Director Vineet Arora emphasizes the potential of India's expanding economy and the company's dedicated commitment to future investments in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

