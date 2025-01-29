India's Ambitious Renewable Vision: 1,800 GW by 2047

India has set an ambitious renewable energy target of 1,800 GW capacity by 2047, aligning with the 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed this plan at the India Energy Transit Summit, underscoring a long-term commitment beyond the 500 GW goal set for 2030.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government aims for a transformative energy shift, ensuring the 2030 renewable capacity milestone is met as a precursor to the larger 2047 target. The renewable energy capacity has already seen a remarkable 200% increase since 2014.

Financial requirements and contributions are crucial, with the Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju indicating that public sector banks could provide significant financing. However, achieving the 2030 goal needs Rs 33 lakh crore, with a substantial portion expected from non-government institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)